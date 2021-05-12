West Virginia Delegate Mick Bates switches from Dem to GOP

Bates is a physical therapist and small business owner who is in his fourth term in the House. He was born in Australia and is the son and grandson of coal miners.

“Mick has always been a pro-business Delegate, and we certainly welcome his credentials and his experience as a small business owner to the party,” House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented time for the House of Delegates, with the largest Republican majority the state has ever seen, and as we continue to do the work of making West Virginia the easy choice for people and businesses to call home, the Republican party will only continue to grow.”