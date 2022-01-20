West Virginia DNR director Steve McDaniel retiring

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Steve McDaniel is retiring after five years as director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Gov. Jim Justice said McDaniel will take on an advisory role to the DNR when he retires at the end of the month.

McDaniel said in a statement that he is stepping down to spend more time with his family.

Since McDaniel took over, more than $151 million has been invested for repairs and improvements at West Virginia state parks and forests, the statement from the governor's office said. The state also has expanded its hunting areas and improved the restocking of fish into rivers and lakes.

Revenues from hunting and fishing licenses have increased for three consecutive years while state park revenues last year were 52% higher than when McDaniel took over, the statement said.

