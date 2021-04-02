West Virginia firefighters claim retaliation in pay dispute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Firefighters in West Virginia's Morgantown say the city manager lowered their pay in retaliation for their refusal to accept a settlement in a separate dispute, although the city says it is just making the firefighters play by the rules.

The new dispute involves the firefighters' shift differential pay — a small pay boost when they work the afternoon or midnight shifts, The Dominion Post reported. The pay differential covers not only firefighters but also the city’s police, public works and parking authority employees, but firefighters are the only city employees who work regular 24-hour shifts. Because of that, some were claiming both the afternoon and night differentials.

Teresa Toriseva, the attorney representing Morgantown’s firefighter union, says they were “filling out timesheets exactly as they were trained to do by the city human resources officials.” The fact that the city is only raising the issue now is "further evidence of retaliation.”

The city says firefighters were claiming money they should not have. City rules for the differential pay refer to “employees who begin their shift between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m." and “employees who begin their shift between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.”