West Virginia governor proposes cutting income tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice called Wednesday for cutting the state’s personal income tax in his State of the State address, and he also proposed tax increases on the wealthy and on the sale of soda and tobacco.

Justice outlined his plan for cutting the income tax in half for most earners in his fifth address at the state Capitol. Lawmakers opened a 60-day session at the statehouse earlier in the day. Republicans now hold a supermajority.

Fully eliminating the tax would cut nearly half of the state's budget, or about $2.15 billion. Nine states do not currently have a state income tax, and the idea of joining that group is an enticing proposition for West Virginia Republicans who believe it will spur economic investment in the state.

But Justice said the proposal initially would only cut the state income tax by half for everyone except “the super highest earners,” who would see a reduction by one-third.

“You take one bite of the elephant at a time," he said.

Additional details of Justice's proposal weren't available Wednesday evening, but he said he did not want to “cut to the bone," and instead wants to find new revenue sources. The Justice administration will present the budget to lawmakers on Thursday morning.