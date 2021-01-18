 Skip to main content
West Virginia governor to be sworn in for second term Friday
AP

West Virginia governor to be sworn in for second term Friday

  • Updated
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and other state officials will take the oath of office later this week.

Justice's office announced Monday that the inauguration ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday on the north side of the Capitol.

Besides the Republican governor being sworn in to his second term, others taking the oath of office will be the agriculture commissioner, attorney general, state auditor, secretary of state, state treasurer, and members of the Supreme Court.

Justice's inaugural address will follow.

Attendance will be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be shown online.

