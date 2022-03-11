West Virginia health department split heads to governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Senate approved a bill Friday that would split the massive Department of Health and Human Resources into separate departments.

Senators passed the bill without debate on a 32-2 vote. It now heads to the governor.

Under the bill, the DHHR would be divided into the Department of Health and Department of Human Resources.

The bill originated in the House of Delegates, where some supporters had said the move was long overdue for such a large agency and could help better address the state's substance abuse crisis. West Virginia has the nation’s highest drug overdose death rate.

Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, a Putnam County Republican, withdrew an amendment that the committee adopted earlier this week which would have put in place two deputy secretaries, one to oversee each department and report to the governor.

Instead, the Senate adopted the House's version to have one secretary for each new department without deputy secretaries.

The DHHR currently has one cabinet secretary, Bill Crouch, overseeing a $7.6 billion budget, or 39% of the state’s entire spending, while 11 secretaries from other departments oversee the remaining 60% of state spending.

The DHHR split goes back to a 2013 consulting firm report that suggested such a move would allow for a more efficient use of agency resources.

The secretaries of the new departments would be in place by next January with the new departments debuting in July 2023. The change's financial cost to the state in the next fiscal budget would be $300,000 for the additional cabinet secretary and administrative assistant.

Among the agencies that would be included under the Department of Human Resources are the bureaus of Social Services, Medical Services, Child Support Enforcement, Family Assistance, and Behavioral Health. The West Virginia Bureau for Behavioral Health includes the state Office of Drug Control Policy and the Office of Maternal Child and Family Health.

The Department of Health would include the bureaus of Public Health, Health Facilities, Inspector General, the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification, and the state Health Care Authority.

The bill would allow the new departments to decide how to oversee the state Women's Commission and the Human Rights Commission.

