West Virginia House adopts version of state budget proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday advanced a state budget proposal that includes personal income tax cuts and the reinstatement of a film tax credit that have yet to be fully addressed in the Senate.

Delegates passed the budget on a 93-2 vote. It now goes back to the Senate.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice's $4.65 budget proposal for the fiscal year starting in July calls for a 1.4% increase, or $65.5 million, in spending. Justice said the budget is essentially flat for the fourth straight year. The Senate budget bill approved last week mirrors Justice's price tag.

The House version of the budget bill, pegged at $4.64 billion, trims about $32 million to Justice’s proposed budget. That includes cuts of $14 million from West Virginia University, $8 million from Marshall University and $7 million from the Department of Tourism’s brand promotion fund. Available surplus funding could restore those cuts.

The House passed a bill last month to cut personal income taxes by 10% in each bracket, a proposal estimated to cost $96 million for the first year. The bill is stuck in the Senate Finance Committee, where it was sent last month.

The film tax credit, which would cost an estimated $4 million, passed the House last month and was scheduled for a second reading in the Senate on Tuesday evening. The Legislature's regular session ends Saturday.

Both chambers have passed 5% pay raises for most state workers. On Monday the House tacked on additional $7,450 raises for state police. The Senate must concur with that addition.

Among the budget amendments rejected in the House on Tuesday was a proposal by Kanawha County Democrat Kayla Young to spend $50,000 to buy video equipment to broadcast committee hearings, most of which are only available on audio.

“I hear a lot from from the public that they have no idea what's going on because they can't see and they don't know all of our districts numbers,” Young said.

Another rejected amendment would have provided a one-time $1,000 stipend for retired teachers and public employees.

This story correct's Young's party affiliation.

