West Virginia Senate OKs 5% pay raises for state employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday approved Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal for a 5% pay raise for state employees.

The bill passed on a 33-0 vote. It now goes to the House of Delegates.

The $71.4 million cost of the raises for state police, teacher, student support personnel and school service personnel is included in the Republican governor’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget. The increases would be effective July 1.

“These employees certainly are deserving of this raise,” said Putnam County Republican Eric Tarr, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee. “We very much appreciate what they do and look forward to the future as we continue to prosper here in West Virginia to be able to do more and more to make our salaries more competitive in state government with (the) private sector.”

The Republican-led Senate rejected an amendment by Kanawha County Democrat Richard Lindsay allowing for additional 3% raises on top of the 5% proposal if the state’s Rainy Day funds exceed $1 billion. Lindsay said the amendment would have led to greater retention and hiring in those professions.

Greenbrier County Democrat Stephen Baldwin offered an amendment that would study the number of full-time state workers whose pay qualifies them for government assistance. Senate President Craig Blair ruled the amendment was not germane to the bill.

Justice offered the pay raises in December, citing the state's budget surplus. For the first seven months of the fiscal year, it was about $531 million above the year-to-date estimate.

According to the National Education Association, West Virginia ranks 36th in average starting teacher salaries at about $38,000, compared with the national average of about $41,000. The state was 48th in overall average teacher salaries at about $50,200, compared with the national average of $65,000.

The state also has hundreds of vacant teaching positions.

West Virginia teachers received pay raises in 2018 and 2019. The first raise ended a statewide teacher strike that helped launch similar movements in several others states.

