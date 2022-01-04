 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

West Virginia starts new year with strong fiscal showing

  • 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia enters the new year with revenue collections at $394 million above estimates so far for fiscal 2022.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that revenue collections for December were nearly $507 million, a whopping $124 million above estimates and the highest for the month since at least the 1970s.

Midway through the fiscal year, revenue collections have totaled $2.52 billion.

Personal income tax collections were $26.8 million above estimates for December and $117 million ahead for the first six months of the fiscal year.

Corporation net income tax collections were $51 million higher than the monthly estimate and $95 million ahead for the year-to-date.

Consumer sales tax receipts were $20.1 million above the monthly estimate and severance tax collections from the production of coal, natural gas and oil were $30 million higher than the December estimate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a handful of Americans — well-known politicians, obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to block then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair vote of the American people.

In nation at war with itself, one town tries cup of civility

In nation at war with itself, one town tries cup of civility

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — When Maureen Donnelly Morris came from nearby Leesburg to open her café in Lovettsville, neighbors rallied to her aid. Divisions ripping at their town and their country were set aside. America's thunderous rage felt distant.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Matthew O'Kane speaks after taking the Sioux City City Council oath of office

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News