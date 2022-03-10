 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Virginia state worker pay raises heads to governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Proposed pay raises for West Virginia state workers are heading to the governor after the state Senate completed action on a bill Thursday.

The Senate concurred with changes made earlier this week in the House of Delegates, which tacked on an additional $7,450 for state police while leaving original 5% raises for them and most other state workers intact.

In the original Senate bill, the $71.4 million cost of the raises for state police, teacher, student support personnel and school service personnel was included in Republican Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget. The additional raises for state police adds $8 million to the bill. The increases would be effective July 1.

Under the increases, a newly hired state police cadet would receive a base annual pay of about $48,500 while undergoing academy training. By comparison, current salaries for academy trainees are $47,800 in Virginia and $51,000 in Maryland.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

