West Virginia woman pleads guilty to entering US Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A college student from West Virginia who was seen taking a “Members Only” sign near the Senate chambers after entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with supporters of former President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count Monday.

Gracyn Dawn Courtright of Hurricane, West Virginia, entered the plea by conference call before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to a charge of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Other charges were dismissed in a plea agreement with prosecutors, including one count of theft of government property under $1,000.

She faces up to six months in prison and a $9,500 fine. Sentencing was set for Nov. 16. She remains free on a personal recognizance bond.

Courtright, a mathematical economics major at the University of Kentucky, initially bragged that the occupation of the Capitol was making “history” and said she thought “it was cool,” according to an FBI affidavit in support of a criminal complaint and arrest warrant. Later, she deleted her Instagram account.

She told the judge Monday that she also withdrew from the school, and that she's scheduled to appear before a college board in December.