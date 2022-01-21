 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Western Native Voice sets up voter registration kiosks

  • 0

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An organization whose work includes increasing Native American participation in elections wants to make it easier for people to register to vote after the 2021 Legislature ended Election Day registration.

Western Native Voice has begun placing voter registration kiosks in tribal offices, clinics, colleges and stores, the organization said Friday.

With the law change and the continuing pandemic, “our team began to brainstorm about how we could safely and effectively get more people registered to vote for the upcoming election without putting people in harm’s way,” said Ta’jin Perez, deputy director of Western Native Voice.

Western Native Voice hosts a website that allows people to begin their voter registration process and the kiosks make the website accessible to those who may not have internet access.

The kiosks are just a first step in the process. Applicants fill out information on the kiosk and Western Native Voice will mail them a partially filled out application. Applicants will need to add information about their identity — such as a driver's license number, the last four digits of their Social Security number or a copy of a tribal identification card — and then sign the application.

People are also reading…

Applicants then must mail the application to the Secretary of State's Office in the pre-addressed, postage-paid envelope provided by Western Native Voice.

Western Native Voice has installed three kiosks on the Fort Peck Reservation while another is in the lobby of All Nations Health Clinic in Missoula. The organization plans to install one at the Helena Indian Alliance Center next Tuesday.

Western Native Voice hopes to install two or three kiosks in each tribal community before the general election this November.

Western Native Voice is one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the law ending Election Day voter registration as well as a law banning the paid collection of absentee ballots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat angrily rejected U.S. allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday.

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

The seditious conspiracy case against members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group marks the boldest attempt so far by the government to prosecute those who attacked the U.S. Capitol, but invoking the rarely used charge carries considerable risks.

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is a sending an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, a deployment that will further beef up Russian military presence near Ukraine amid Western fears of a planned invasion.

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate churned into debate Tuesday, a devastating setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two holdout senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News