Western NC Reps. Fisher, Turner leaving their House seats

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two Buncombe County Democrats in the North Carolina state House are planning to leave the legislature.

Veteran Rep. Susan Fisher announced Monday on the House floor that she will step down from her seat on Dec. 31.

And four-term Rep. Brian Turner said in a news release late Monday that he won't seek reelection in 2022, citing longer and unpredictable General Assembly sessions. He will serve out his current two-year term.

“Being home with my wife and daughter most of last year (during the pandemic) was so meaningful and that combined with the increasing time commitment to be in Raleigh has brought clarity,” Turner said in a news release.

Fisher said in a brief interview that she decided to resign now, rather than serve out the remainder of her term, so that her successor gains experience to run as an incumbent next fall. Local Democratic activists will pick her replacement.

Fisher, a former Asheville school board leader, said she benefited similarly when she was appointed in 2004 to a House seat held by Rep. Martin Nesbitt, who had been appointed to a Senate vacancy.

Fisher was a consistent voice in the chamber for the environment and LGBT and women's rights during her tenure.

She said she was proud of legislation she helped pass in 2009 that shifted public schools from a largely abstinence-based sex education curriculum to one that includes methods to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted diseases and contraceptives to prevent pregnancy.

Turner pointed to legislation he helped pass that raises the minimum age of marriage to 16 and creates a new state park in Buncombe County.

