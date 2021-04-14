Wetlands deregulation bill advances to Indiana governor

The proposal comes as President Joe Biden’s administration begins review of the previous administration’s rules like the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, which narrowed the definition of waterways that fall under federal protection.

Republican bill author Sen. Chris Garten and other sponsors maintain that vague language in the current state law, over-enforcement by state regulators and high mitigation fees that drive up housing costs prompted the drafting. They contend removal of state protections would help developers and grow the housing market.

"We did not want to affect the wetlands that had significant hydrologic function," Garten said Wednesday, noting that certain classifications of wetlands remain regulated. “But, unfortunately, (certain wetlands) are defined so ambiguously that we literally right now have an agency that’s running around classifying farm ground and broken drain tiles as wetland. That’s what we’re trying to address."

Without enough votes for passage, senators killed a separate bill Tuesday that would have shifted some local control over wind and solar farm siting regulations to the state.