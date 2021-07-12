What are California's new virus rules for public schools?

EXPOSED TO THE VIRUS? NO PROBLEM

The rules say students who are exposed to someone who has the virus don't have to stay home for 10 days to quarantine. They can continue to attend class if they don't have symptoms and if they keep wearing a mask and are tested twice a week for 10 days. But they can't participate in sports or other extracurricular activities during that period.

LUNCH OUTSIDE

Schools should still enforce physical distancing during lunch. The state says schools should have students eat outside as much as possible.

LIMIT VISITORS

The state says schools should limit nonessential visitors, including volunteers, who are not fully vaccinated.

VACCINES ENCOURAGED, NOT REQUIRED

The state says vaccination “is strongly recommended” for everyone eligible. Right now, that's anyone 12 and older. But the state doesn't say it's required.

