What changes under Ohio's new Fair School Funding Plan?

More than 80% of Ohio's 600-plus districts would receive between $7,000 and $8,000 in per-pupil base funding, according to a legislative analysis.

———

DISTRICT SHARE

The way the local community's contribution is measured is also changing. Under the old system, what a district could pay was based mainly on property tax values. That could skew what some districts could pay if they had a large company in the district but most people were low-wage earners in town. It also depended on a comparison with local support in other districts. That meant a particular district’s ability to provide local dollars was determined largely by what other districts were contributing. This led to instances of districts being judged wealthier or poorer than they actually were.

With the school funding plan now in law, the local district share is based on both property tax value and district residents' income, giving a more accurate picture of what a local district can actually contribute to the base cost. The plan also increases accuracy because a district's share is determined by what it can actually pay, regardless of what other districts contribute.

———

GUARANTEES