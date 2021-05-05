What did lawmakers pass this year? A look at the top bills

———

Police Policies: If this bill is signed, chokeholds would be banned unless an officers believes deadly force is authorized. It also would boost training around using chokeholds, require law enforcement agencies to develop de-escalation polices, as well as develop policies around firing weapons at moving vehicles, and prohibit issuing no-knock warrants. The bill also would prohibit retaliation against officers who report or intervene against excessive use force by other officers.

Abortion: Medical providers in Tennessee would be required to cremate or bury fetal remains from surgical abortions under legislation that's headed to Lee's desk. The Republican governor hasn’t publicly weighed in on the bill, but he has repeatedly stressed his opposition to abortion. Last year, he signed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country but it was promptly blocked from being implemented by a legal challenge.

