 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

What makes people vote? Here's what data and experts say

  • 0

On CNN's State of the Union, Independent Senator Bernie Sanders tells Jake Tapper that he is "worried about the level of voter turnout among young people and working people who will be voting Democratic" in the November midterms.

As part of a project called Democracy Day, Stacker conducted research and spoke with experts to better understand why people vote.  

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran: Gunmen kill at least 15 in attack on shrine in Shiraz

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News