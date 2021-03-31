What passed and failed in 2021 Georgia General Assembly

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's General Assembly concludes its 2021 session on Wednesday, with lawmakers still needing to act on the state budget and many other bills. Some key proposals had already passed, like an overhaul of state elections law that restricts some kinds of voting and a small income tax cut. Only a few measures that made it this far appear dead, such as a plan to create a new position to improve reporting at the state Labor Department. And even measures that appear dead can sometimes be revived at the last minute. Because it's the first year of a two-year term, measures that don't pass this year could still pass next year. Here's a look at the status of some significant issues: