What’s next for the British royal family?

With the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, the royals have been left with a void at the heart of their family. What will this mean for the future of the British royal family? Richard Fitzwilliams, royal commentator, and Ian Lloyd, author of "The Duke: 100 Chapters in the Life of Prince Philip," discuss the Duke's legacy and what's next for the royals.
To read more select an article below by click or tap, then use your browser's back button to return to read more.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.