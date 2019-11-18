What’s next: Impeachment hearings enter crucial stretch

———

SONDLAND’S BIG MOMENT

Perhaps the most anticipated witness is Sondland, since he spoke multiple times to the president about Ukraine policy. Sondland will testify alone on Wednesday morning.

Other witnesses’ testimony suggests Sondland was intimately involved in discussions over whether Trump held up the military aid to Ukraine to try to pressure the county’s president to announce the investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 candidate, and his son, Hunter.

Testimony last week revealed that at least three people overheard a July phone call in which Trump and Sondland discussed efforts to push for the investigations. One of those people, David Holmes, the political counsel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, said he heard Trump’s voice through the earpiece of the phone because the president was talking so loud, according to testimony obtained by The Associated Press. Sondland called Trump as they dined at a Kyiv restaurant for lunch.

Holmes said that Sondland told Trump on that call that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would do the investigations and would do “anything you ask him to.”