What to watch during Biden's 1st big speech to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting the finishing touches on his first address to a joint session of Congress, a prime-time speech on Wednesday night on the eve of his 100th day in office. Biden will use the speech before lawmakers and a broader viewing audience to talk about what he's accomplished in the opening months of his presidency, and lay out his other domestic and foreign policy priorities.

WHEN AND WHERE CAN I WATCH OR LISTEN TO BIDEN?

The speech is set for 9 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast by the major networks and cable news TV channels. The White House plans to stream it at www.WH.gov/live, as well as on its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. Live coverage will also be provided by C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org. NPR is streaming the speech on its website, www.npr.org, and on its app, in addition to offering live coverage to its member radio stations.

HOW WILL THE SETTING BE DIFFERENT BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC?

Attendance is limited to allow for social distancing, meaning there won't be any visuals of lawmakers and others sitting shoulder to shoulder during the address. Just about 200 of the 535 members of Congress received tickets to attend and they aren't allowed to bring guests.