What to watch for in Pennsylvania governor's budget proposal

Motorist fees and fuel taxes that fund highway construction also still pay for more than half of the state police’s nearly $1.4 billion budget, a sore spot among highway builders, and Wolf is warning that fuel-efficient cars are eating into those fuel taxes.

Meanwhile, a public transit funding arrangement funded by turnpike tolls is scheduled to shrink from $450 million to $50 million next year, pushing the tab to the deficit-strapped treasury.

———

EDUCATION

Amid the pandemic, public schools did not get a funding increase from the state this year. The state's school construction subsidy program is dormant, as are efforts to fix a charter school-funding scheme that public schools view as vastly unfair and debilitating to their finances.

At the same time, Pennsylvania is barely using a funding formula it designed to iron out inequities in how it funds the poorest public schools.

School districts have, however, received billions in federal pandemic aid, but school boards will want to see Wolf propose a funding increase for them.