What's behind the growth slump? Takeaways from census data

The first batch of once-every-decade data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a United States that is growing less quickly and but still seeing its population shift to the South and West.

The data released Monday was relatively basic — containing national and state-level population figures and details of how they affect states' representation in Congress. Still, it contained some surprises and pointed to some consequential trends.

Five takeaways from the new census data:

MORE SLUGGISH GROWTH AHEAD?

The U.S. population grew to 331 million, a 7.4% growth rate from the last time the Census Bureau counted every person in the country, in 2010. Those may sound like big numbers, but it's actually the second slowest rate of population growth the census has ever recorded, just behind the 7.3% growth in the 1930s.

That decade's slowed growth was rooted in the Great Depression. Our past decade's sluggish rate had similar beginnings in the long shadow of the Great Recession. The drawn-out recovery saw many young adults struggling to enter the job market, delaying marriage and starting a family. That dealt a blow to the nation's birthrate. Then the pandemic hit last year and made matters worse.