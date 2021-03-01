What's in California's new school reopening deal?

California divides its counties into four color-coded tiers based on the spread of the virus and other factors. Purple is the most restrictive, yellow the least.

Districts must offer in-person instruction for students in transitional kindergarten through grade 2 in districts in the purple tier once county case rates drop below 25 new cases per 100,000 people per day. Once a county reaches the red tier, districts must offer in-person instruction for students in transitional kindergarten through grade 6, as well as at least one grade of middle and high school. Parents can choose to continue distance learning.

There is no minimum requirement for acceptable in-person instruction. Newsom said Monday he thinks once districts start to allow some students back, they will be more comfortable bringing more students in. But local districts and unions will ultimately decide on a timeline and plan that works best.

WHAT ABOUT VACCINES AND TESTING?

Vaccinations for teachers are not required to return to in-person learning. But the plan writes into state law Newsom's commitment to setting aside 10% of the state's vaccine allocation, with a minimum of 75,000 doses per week for teachers.