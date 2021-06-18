What's next as Connecticut looks ahead toward legal cannabis

BUILDING UPON MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Connecticut legalized medical marijuana through legislation passed in 2012. Nearly a decade later, as of June 13, there were 54,227 registered patients, 18 dispensary facilities, four producers and 1,451 registered physicians. Seagull said her agency plans to use a lot of what's been learned from building the medical program when it comes to creating and regulating a new recreational system. That includes coming up with packaging protocols and labeling to prevent the drug from being mistaken as a non-cannabis product and getting into the hands of a child, as well as lab testing other product safety measures.

“Whether you’re using it as medical or adult use, you should know what's in your product and those labels should be there," she said. "They should be manufactured using appropriate manufacturing standards."

APPLICATION PROCESS

There will be different ways for people to apply to get involved in the state's new adult cannabis market. For example, existing businesses will be able to apply to convert and to start offering products to the adult market.