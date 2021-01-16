When will Americans see the aid from Biden's relief proposal? It's up to Congress

In coming weeks, senators will have their hands full with President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and with voting on the President-elect's Cabinet nominees, none of whom have been confirmed yet.

In his speech Thursday night, Biden said he would like to work with members of both parties to enact his American Rescue Plan, indicating that he wants to go the traditional route, which would require the backing of at least 10 Republican senators.

Biden will play an important role in the negotiations on Capitol Hill.

"A new president and a new tone from the White House can put some pretty significant pressure when pressure is needed," Hudak said. "For this to happen in some expedited time, it's really going to require significant influence from the president, especially on key senators."

One of those senators is Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia. He has recently expressed doubts over providing $2,000 in stimulus payments, preferring a more targeted approach.