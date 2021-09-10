White House competition council seeks lower consumer prices

Other issues include corporate mergers, landlords who prevent renters from shopping around for internet services and removing requirements by companies such as John Deere that stop independent repair shops from fixing broken tractors and other machines.

The council is led by Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council. He was expected to ask each agency to come back to the council’s next meeting with at least one new initiative.

Deese previewed efforts to improve transparency in the food sector at a Wednesday briefing with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The Biden administration is providing $500 million to help foster new competitors in food processing in order to counter the four companies that control the majority of the market for beef, poultry, and pork. It has also creating market reports for transparency in cattle markets, new rules on “Product of the USA” labeling and greater enforcement of the century-old Packers and Stockyards Act.

Other members of the council include the heads of eight Cabinet departments: Agriculture, Defense, Justice, Treasury, Transportation, Health and Human Services, Commerce and Labor. It also includes the leaders of seven independent agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0