 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

White House considers expanding limits on 'no-knock' warrant

  • 0
Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is considering expanding a policy that limits the use of “no-knock” warrants by certain federal agents.

A “no-knock warrant,” as its name implies, is an order from a judge that allows law enforcement officials with a search warrant to enter a home without announcing their presence first. It's an exemption to usual practice; in most cases, the law requires that officers must knock and announce themselves before entering a private home to execute a warrant.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Joe Biden was looking at whether to further limit federal agents' use of the tactic after a local SWAT team in Minneapolis fatally shot Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man.

The Justice Department announced in September that it was curtailing the use of “no-knock” warrants by its federal agents. Psaki said Biden is now weighing an expansion to other federal agencies. Agents and officers in Homeland Security, for example, also use the tactic.

People are also reading…

The updated Justice Department policy is more limiting than what is permitted by law, requiring approval from both federal prosecutors and a supervisory law enforcement agent to obtain a no-knock warrant.

Under the updated policy, Justice Department agents — including those in the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — are limited to using a no-knock warrant only in situations when an agent “has reasonable grounds to believe that knocking and announcing the agent’s presence would create an imminent threat of physical violence to the agent and/or another person.”

There are limited exceptions to that rule, but agents seeking a warrant in those circumstances need approval from the agency’s director and the U.S. attorney or an assistant attorney general before seeking the warrant from a judge.

No-knock warrants are mostly used in local policing, where federal executive orders would not apply. The tactic is highly dangerous for residents, who don’t know who is coming through the door.

Breonna Taylor was killed by police during a “no-knock” raid on her home in Louisville, and the warrants have been disproportionately used against Black and brown people.

They can also be dangerous for law enforcement officers.

In the latest example, police bodycam video shows an officer kicking the couch where Locke’s family said the 22-year-old was sleeping. On the video, Locke is seen wrapped in a blanket, beginning to move, with a pistol in his hand just before an officer fires his weapon.

Locke’s parents, Andre Locke and Karen Wells, say their son was “executed” after he was startled from a deep sleep and reached for a legal firearm to protect himself. The family and activists have called for the firing of the interim police chief.

Psaki said the administration mourned “the tragic death of Amir Locke," and said the White House had been talking with civil rights groups as well as law enforcement agencies about the need to reform the policies.

“There's a lot of agreement on that, to keep both citizens and law enforcement officers safe," she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

Judge says she'll soon rule on congressional districts map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge who recently conducted a hearing on more than a dozen competing proposals for a redrawn map of the state's congressional districts told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday her decision will be ready in a few days — if they do not yank the case away from her.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News