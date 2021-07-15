 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
White House convenes mayors to discuss strategies on crime
0 Comments
AP

White House convenes mayors to discuss strategies on crime

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
White House convenes mayors to discuss strategies on crime

President Joe Biden meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Washington.

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday convened the first meeting of its community violence intervention collaborative, a group of mayors and administration officials that will share best practices and work closely with the federal government to reduce gun violence.

The White House has touted its investments in these programs as one of the ways it is working to reduce gun violence and combat crime, as Republicans are increasingly looking to use a nationwide increase in violent crime as a political cudgel against Democrats ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

According to details shared first with The Associated Press, Thursday’s meeting was led by Susan Rice, director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, and Julie Rodriguez, director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. It included the mayors of 10 cities involved in the 15-city collaborative: Atlanta; Chicago; Baltimore; Los Angeles; Philadelphia; Newark, New Jersey; Miami-Dade County, Florida; St. Paul, Minnesota; Washington, D.C.; and Austin, Texas.

The mayors will continue to meet biweekly throughout the summer, and monthly into the fall, to share best practices.

“We hope and expect that process will strengthen the programs in those 15 jurisdictions, but also give the experts at the table and the federal government more expertise regarding how to make these programs succeed, that we can then deploy in other communities, once we have additional federal dollars,” said Stef Feldman, the senior adviser to the director of the Domestic Policy Council.

Community violence intervention programs focus on both preventing violent crime by empowering local community leaders to engage with those deemed at risk of engaging in or becoming victim to gun violence, so they can connect them with health, economic and other social programs to try to reduce the likelihood of violence being used to resolve conflicts.

The administration has pointed to a report from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence that says such programs can reduce violence in communities by as much as 60%.

The idea of a collaboration among cities, administration officials, nonprofits and experts working on community violence intervention programs was part of the comprehensive strategy President Joe Biden unveiled in late June aimed at combating what he warned could be a “more pronounced” spike in summer crime as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have waned. Biden’s plan focuses on providing money to cities that need more police, offering community support and cracking down on gun violence and people supplying illegal firearms.

Still, much of the strategy amounted largely to recommendations to local jurisdictions on how to use federal funds. And it reflected in part an awareness that the federal government can only do so much to reduce gun crimes as stricter gun control measures have languished on Capitol Hill, where an evenly divided Congress makes them unlikely to pass.

Biden also highlighted the fact that $350 billion in state and local funding from the administration’s COVID-19 relief bill can be used to hire new police officers, invest in crime-fighting technology and equipment and boost community violence intervention programs.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has committed to spending $5 million of those funds on a community violence intervention program in her city, while Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has pledged to invest $25 million to $30 million in federal funding from the aid bill in community-based public safety strategies.

Bottoms, a longtime Biden ally, said in an AP interview that “there were a lot of emotions we were seeing playing out in our streets." She said that the city was initially worried about a summer spike in crime — but that the federal investments have helped.

“We have a limited amount of resources, a limited amount of man and woman power,” she said. “When you are tackling something this big, it helps to have that technical assistance.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Woodbury Central new parking lot impact explained

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
National Politics

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

  • Updated

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules.

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+7
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
National Politics

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News