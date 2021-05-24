White House, Kremlin, aim for Biden-Putin summit in Geneva

The hacking of widely used software from Texas-based SolarWinds Inc. exposed several troubling vulnerabilities for the U.S. government and major companies. At least nine federal agencies and dozens of companies were the target of an extensive cyberespionage effort that was discovered in December.

“I was clear with President Putin that we could have gone further, but I chose not to do so — I chose to be proportionate,” Biden said when announcing the sanctions on April 15 at the White House. “The United States is not looking to kick off a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia.”

But Biden added that it is his duty as U.S. president to respond with further actions if Russia “continues to interfere with our democracy.”

Russia responded quickly to the sanctions by ordering 10 U.S. diplomats to leave, blacklisting eight current and former U.S. officials and tightening requirements for U.S. Embassy operations with bans on the hiring of Russian citizens and third country nationals.

