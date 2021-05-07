White House releases Jan. logs of visitors to Biden, aides

The White House said Biden’s administration will be the first to release visitor logs from its first full year in office. The logs will be posted monthly and include appointment information for people who were processed to enter the White House complex, including the White House, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and the New Executive Office Building.

Records from the Naval Observatory — where Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence is located — will also be released when they are generated, the White House said.

But the logs will provide just a partial picture of exactly who has been to the White House.

Certain types of information will be withheld before the logs are released, the White House said, including personal information such as dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

Information bearing on national security interests, related to “purely personal guests” of the Biden and Harris families or about staff members who were processed through the visitor system before they received access badges also will not be released.

The White House said it also will not release records of particularly sensitive meetings — and offered the example of a visit with a potential Supreme Court nominee — until that information is no longer deemed sensitive.