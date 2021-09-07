White House taps populist message as Biden pushes $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Joe Biden refocuses on his $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda, the White House is preparing an urgent and aggressively populist-styled message for lawmakers and the American public: Whose side are you on?

In a memo being sent Tuesday to Capitol Hill and obtained by The Associated Press, the administration warns there is no time to waste in passing the package of corporate tax hikes and domestic initiatives by the end of the month.

“We face a fundamental choice in America right now as we rebuild our economy: this time, will everyone get in on the deal?” the memo says. “The time is now. We have to meet the needs in front of us. Not tomorrow, not months from now, not next year. Right now.”

The urgent appeal comes at a crucial time, with House and Senate lawmakers assembling the package by a Sept. 15 deadline for drafting legislation. It also comes as Biden seeks to refocus on his core campaign promises after a brutal summer, punctuated by spiking COVID-19 cases and the deadly evacuations and withdrawal from Afghanistan.