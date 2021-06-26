White House trying to put infrastructure deal on track

Not all senators were swayed by the White House outreach, which came after a tumultuous past month of on-again, off-again negotiations over Biden's top legislative priority.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said senators should not have been surprised by the two-track strategy. “That hasn’t been a secret. He hasn’t said it quietly. He hasn’t even whispered it,” she said at her briefing Friday.

Psaki said the president plans to stand by the commitment he made to the senators. “And he expects they’ll do the same,” she said.

The Democrats’ two-track strategy has been to consider both the bipartisan deal and their own more sweeping priorities side by side, as a way to assure liberals the smaller deal won't be the only one.

But Biden’s pledge to essentially veto or refuse to sign the bipartisan accord without the companion package, now eyed at nearly $6 trillion in child care, Medicare and other investments, was an additional step that throws the process into doubt.

A bipartisan accord has been important for the White House as it tries to show centrist Democrats, including Sinema, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and others that it is working with Republicans before Biden tries to push the broader package through Congress.