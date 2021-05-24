Whitmer administration rescinds rule she ignored at bar

Asked if the Landshark should be fined and, if not, if she would lift fines on other businesses, the governor said the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has “specifically not gone forward and penalized businesses that are trying to do the right thing. It's those that have flouted and put people's safety at risk that are the most concerning.”

Later Monday, the Ingham County Health Department reported having received a complaint about a party at the Landshark exceeding six guests, but said it decided against enforcement action because “non-critical restaurant complaints are initially treated as education/consultation for the owner/manager."

“The matter is considered resolved given conversation with the owner, and the owner’s assurance that parties will be limited to no more than six guests in the future,” spokeswoman Amanda Darche said. "There is no history of similar complaints with the Landshark."

Republicans in the GOP-led Legislature said Whitmer should rescind fines that were levied on businesses. They previously complained that the six-person limit keeps large families from eating together.