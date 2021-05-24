Whitmer administration rescinds rule she violated at bar

Asked if the Landshark should be fined and, if not, if she would lift fines on other businesses, the governor said the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has “specifically not gone forward and penalized businesses that are trying to do the right thing. It's those that have flouted and put people's safety at risk that are the most concerning.”

Republicans in the GOP-led Legislature previously complained that the six-person limit keeps large families from eating together.

Republicans said Whitmer should rescind fines that were levied on businesses. She has come under criticism for waiting to release information about a flight to see her elderly father in Florida, which occurred weeks before two top aides traveled south for spring break as COVID-19 cases soared.