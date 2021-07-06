Whitmer: Allot $150M in federal rescue funds for local parks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday called for allotting $150 million in federal coronavirus rescue funds for Michigan's local parks and trails, the second time she has proposed major recreation spending in less than a month.

If approved by lawmakers, the proposal would authorize the state to disburse grants. The governor said the spending on parks and recreation would boost tourism, particularly aiding seasonal and rural economies, and help sectors disproportionately hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make transformative investment in our outdoors spaces, and we ought to take it,” she said during a news conference at Connor Bayou Park along the Grand River near Grand Haven.

The money could be used to make parks more accessible and to build playgrounds, basketball courts, pavilions and boardwalks, said Whitmer, adding that “we need our parks more than ever" post-pandemic. The funding also could improve and connect regional trail systems, including in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ottawa County and St. Clair County.