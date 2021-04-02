Whitmer concerned about Florida travel, urges precautions

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that a factor in Michigan's surging COVID-19 cases is fewer people were infected earlier in the pandemic than in other states, and she expressed concern about spring break travel to Florida.

Florida and Michigan have reported the highest and second-highest number of cases of a more contagious variant that was first identified in the U.K. Michigan had the United States' worst infection rate in the past week.

“Yes, I am concerned” about travel between the states, the governor said while attending the opening of a large-scale vaccination site in Oakland County. “It's a concern no matter what. That's why we are really encouraging people to get vaccinated.”

She urged people returning from Florida to work from home and have their kids learn virtually for at least a week. She and health officials later recommended that people get tested after in-state, out-of-state or international travel. Michigan will provide about three-dozen pop-up testing sites to make it easier for travelers.