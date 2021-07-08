 Skip to main content
Whitmer declares emergency in 3 counties over storm damage
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday added three counties to a state emergency declaration due to damage from tornados or flooding nearly two weeks ago.

Washtenaw County, which had flooding, and Huron and Ionia counties — where there were tornados — will be eligible for additional state assistance. The governor had declared an emergency in Wayne County because of flooding on June 26.

“The residents of these three counties have suffered significant hardship due to the recent severe weather,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Adding the counties to the declaration commits available state resources to help the communities as they rebuild and recover."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

