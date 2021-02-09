Whitmer: Delayed virus aid may lead to slower vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday pressed state lawmakers to allocate billions in federal COVID-19 aid, warning that a delay could slow Michigan's vaccination rate and efforts to reopen schools and help ailing businesses.

The push coincided with Senate Republicans' release of a $2.2 billion coronavirus relief plan, which is less than half of what the Democratic governor proposed spending on one three weeks ago.

“We may fall on the priority list of supplies and as a result see a slowdown in our vaccination rate,” Whitmer said during a news conference. “This is a very real threat.”

Six weeks after Congress and then-President Donald Trump enacted the most recent round of funding, the GOP-led Legislature and governor have not agreed to disburse the aid, which would go toward things such as vaccine distribution and virus testing, K-12 schools, businesses, emergency rental assistance.

Asked how much vaccine Michigan could lose if it ran into funding problems, Whitmer said “it's hard to put a specific number on it.”