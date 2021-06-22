Whitmer: Expand tuition aid to 22K more frontline workers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday highlighted a revised budget proposal that would expand a tuition-free scholarship program to attend community college to 22,000 additional frontline workers.

The initiative, which the Democratic governor unveiled in Detroit while marking the end of major COVID-19 restrictions, would be funded with $100 million from the state's $6.5 billion in discretionary coronavirus aid approved by Congress and President Joe Biden in March. Frontline employees who worked between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31 and do not have an associate's or bachelor's degree would become eligible for the Futures for Frontliners program, joining 85,000 eligible applicants who worked on the front lines from April through June 2020, including more than 15,000 who are enrolled.

The plan would need approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature. GOP lawmakers have not embraced Whitmer's previous call to expand eligibility to an estimated 22,000 workers who became unemployed between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31, when infections surged again and government restrictions were tightened.

Whitmer said the $100 million would fully fund two years of college for those already enrolled and allow for the expansion.