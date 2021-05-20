Whitmer, GOP leaders cut deal on budget talks, work rules

Whitmer said she agreed to talk about formalizing legislative input on epidemic orders. House Speaker Jason Wentworth said they will work on a plan to give lawmakers a permanent role in future orders. Specifics had not been ironed out.

"I look forward to working with the Legislature to invest the billions in federal resources sent to us by both the Trump and Biden administrations and pass a budget that makes lasting investments in our shared priorities,” the governor said in a statement.

"I’ve consistently said I believe the budget process is better with the governor involved, and the state’s pandemic management is better with the Legislature involved,” Wentworth, of Farwell, said in a statement. “The critical issues facing our state are simply too big and are hurting too many people for us to waste any more time.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, of Clarklake, called Whitmer's decision to pull back “heavy-handed” workplace rules “a good faith gesture that she is willing to work with the Legislature.”

