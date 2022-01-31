 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Whitmer has nearly $10M for election, shifts funds to party

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign reported Monday that it raised an additional $2.5 million over two months but that it also transferred out $3.8 million thaht it can't spend because Republicans' longshot recall efforts failed.

Entering the election year, the first-term governor's account had about $9.9 million as of Dec. 31, according to the report filed Monday, which was the latest deadline to report. That dwarfs all 13 Republican challengers.

Kevin Rinke, who contributed $2 million toward his candidacy, led the GOP field with about $1.5 million in the bank. Another self-funder who just entered the primary, Perry Johnson, plans to air an ad during the Super Bowl, according to an ad-buying firm.

Whitmer, a Democrat, was able to collect nearly $4.2 million in excess contributions above the $7,150 individual limit under an exception to fight potential recalls. However, she had to “disgorge” funds that were not spent on litigation or other recall-defense activities to political parties and charities or as refunds to contributors after the attempts went nowhere.

The campaign shifted more than $3.5 million to the Michigan Democratic Party and returned $250,000 to donor Mark Bernstein.

In the crowded Republican contest that will be decided in six months, Detroit's former police chief, James Craig, had about $845,000. He raised more than $600,000 but spent over $700,000 between Oct. 21 and year's end — a high “burn rate.” Chiropractor Garrett Soldano also was quickly spending his cash. He had roughly $315,000 after raising around $250,000 and spending more than $400,000.

Other gubernatorial candidates lagged behind.

In other statewide races, Democratic state Attorney General Dana Nessel had about $1.6 million while Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, also a Democrat, had roughly $1.4 million.

GOP delegates will gather at an April convention to choose the party's nominees to challenge the first-term incumbents. Tom Leonard, the 2018 attorney general nominee, had $666,000. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Matt DePerno.

Kristina Karamo, Trump's pick for secretary of state, had $133,000.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

