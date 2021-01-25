Whitmer mum on health chief's resignation, sports ban

Whitmer, who has strongly recommended that schools offer in-person instruction by March 1, pointed to the emergence of a more contagious virus variant in Washtenaw and Wayne counties — which have 17 confirmed cases of the variant first identified in England — as cause for concern.

“I understand the concern that parents and athletes have and their desire to reengage. ... Our job is to try to curtail the spread of this new variant” she said. “We’ve got to not let our guard down. ... It’s important that we stay very focused on where the numbers are before we take additional steps.”

On Monday, a law and lobbying firm representing a group of student-athletes, parents, coaches and school administrators wrote to Hertel urging her to issue an order letting contact sports begin no later than Feb. 21. The letter says 99.8% of tests given to athletes, coaches and staff recently were negative.

The testing of about 5,300 people was conducted in a pilot program to finish the state football, volleyball, and girls swimming and diving tournaments this month. Forty-seven states have given a start date for competition for all sports, according to the letter.