Whitmer names new Republican to Michigan election board
AP

  • Updated
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed a new Republican to Michigan's election board Tuesday, replacing one who was not re-nominated by the GOP after he voted to certify Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump.

Tony Daunt, executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund, will succeed Aaron Van Langevelde, whose term expires Jan. 31. Under law, the Democratic governor had to choose one of three people nominated by the state Republican Party.

In November, Van Langevelde angered GOP activists when he joined two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers to confirm Biden's 154,000-vote win. The other Republican canvasser abstained.

Daunt will serve a four-year term. After the board certified the results, Daunt applauded the move, saying the vote should have been 4-0. The Freedom Fund is affiliated with the DeVos family, which funds conservative and GOP causes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

