Whitmer OKs $385M bill with aid for hospitals, nursing homes

“Michigan hospitals have experienced significant financial hardships while caring for over 125,000 COVID-19 patients over the past 16 months of the pandemic,” Michigan Health and Hospital Association CEO Brian Peters said in a statement that thanked Whitmer and lawmakers for helping maintain residents' access to care.

It was not immediately clear how the disaster-response funding will be used. Homeowners affected by Detroit-area flooding joined the governor and spoke of their plight.

Whitmer said federal, state and local officials were working on a plan to help people with flooded basements and noted that President Joe Biden has made federal disaster assistance available.

“We are hopeful that we can infuse some resources now through this action, that the federal dollars will start to flow in but that (the federal government) will also give us the ability to expand our request because of course we have now homeowners that have been hit multiple times or for the first time that weren't included in that first, initial declaration,” she said.

