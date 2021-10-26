 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Whitmer orders state to prep for vaccinating kids ages 5-11

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday directed the state to expedite the ordering of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 so that it will be quickly available once the federal government gives it the green light.

Republicans who control the Michigan Senate, meanwhile, passed bills that would prohibit health and school officials from requiring coronavirus vaccinations for children if the vaccines lack full federal approval. The legislation also would bar school masking and, if students are asymptomatic, COVID-19 testing requirements. The Democratic governor likely will veto the measures if the House sends them to her desk.

Her directive came the same day an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration began deliberating whether there is enough evidence that the shots are safe and effective for the age group. Michigan has 825,000 5- to 11-year-olds.

The governor called the pending authorization a “game changer” that will protect kids as they attend school, participate in extracurricular activities, and see friends and family. The state has pre-ordered 287,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine.

People are also reading…

A study of elementary schoolchildren found that the Pfizer shots are nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infection, even though the youngsters received just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

“My directive today ensures equitable, expedited distribution of the vaccines. Parents should sign up to protect their kids,” Whitmer said in a statement.

So far, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to one vaccine — Pfizer's — for people 16 and older. The Pfizer shot also has been given emergency use authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds. The other two COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the U.S. — Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's — have emergency use authorization.

Vaccines offered by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been authorized on a emergency basis until the FDA grants full approval.

Michigan generally requires schoolchildren to be vaccinated against diseases such as measles but allows medical, religious and other waivers. Although there has been no attempt yet to require COVID-19 vaccinations for preK-12 students, GOP senators said they were taking preemptive steps and standing up for parents' rights.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Big changes in White House ideas to pay for $2 trillion plan

Big changes in White House ideas to pay for $2 trillion plan

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — In an abrupt change, the White House on Wednesday floated new plans to pay for parts of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion social services and climate change package, shelving a proposed big increase in corporate tax rates though also adding a new billionaires' tax on the investment gains of the very richest Americans.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq 'October Revolution': Hundreds pay tribute to killed protesters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News