 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whitmer plans to further ease coronavirus restrictions
View Comments
AP

Whitmer plans to further ease coronavirus restrictions

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday her administration will announce the further loosening of Michigan's coronavirus restrictions in coming days.

She did not elaborate much in a news conference, in which she again pressed the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass a multibillion-dollar COVID-19 relief funding plan. A state health department order limits indoor restaurant capacity to 25%, imposes a 10 p.m. curfew and restricts the size of inside residential gatherings to no more than 10 people from two households, through March 29.

“Our case numbers and public health metrics are trending in the right direction. I'm very pleased to see that,” the Democratic governor said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo: Mass vaccine site will address inequality

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually
National Politics

More policy, less pomp as Biden and Trudeau meet virtually

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s first bilateral meeting with Canada’s Justin Trudeau since taking office was high on policy, low on pomp and featured a very large swipe at Biden's predecessor as the coronavirus forced the two leaders to convene virtually Tuesday rather than gathering with customary Oval Office fanfare.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News