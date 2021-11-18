Whitmer proposes $300M in water funding for communities

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday proposed $300 million in water spending to help local utilities sample for lead, plan for pipe replacement and connect users of contaminated wells to the municipal supply.

The governor said the funding would expand her $500 million MI Clean Water Plan, some of which has been authorized since it was unveiled more than a year ago. The new funds, which would come from U.S. pandemic relief dollars, would need approval from the Republican-led Legislature.

The proposal would complement Whitmer's September request that lawmakers allocate $200 million to replace lead water lines across the state amid a crisis in Benton Harbor. She said there is a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to use the federal dollars to “put Michiganders first and make lasting investments in our water infrastructure.”

The $6.5 billion in federal discretionary funding was approved by Congress and President Joe Biden in March. Much of it has yet to be disbursed by the Legislature.

