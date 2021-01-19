Whitmer proposes $5.6B plan to combat, recover from virus

The governor again called for permanently extending unemployment benefits to 26 weeks, from 20, after her decision to veto a deposit into the unemployment trust fund last month nixed a temporary continuation. Whitmer, for the first time, also urged lawmakers to renew “Good Jobs for Michigan” tax incentives, which expired in 2019 and were used to attract large-scale business expansions.

A bill that would have reauthorized the program died last session but was supported by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Clarklake Republican, said it was good to see the governor “finally come around” to policies previously advanced by the GOP — like providing funding to waive penalties and interest for businesses that could not pay their summer property taxes on time.

“Senate Republicans will take a look at what the governor has proposed and see where we can make improvements,” he said.

Whitmer also proposed $5 million in funding for security upgrades related to the new ban on openly carried guns in the Capitol.

VACCINES